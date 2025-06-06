NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jun 2025
16:32 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can find the link through the official website of ICAR AIEEA at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
As per the schedule, the correction window will close on June 9, 2025 at 11.59 pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 entrance exam tomorrow, June 7, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can find the link through the official website of ICAR AIEEA at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.

As per the schedule, the correction window will close on June 9, 2025 at 11.59 pm. The examination will be held on July 3, 2025. The test of AIEEA (PG)-2025 has a single paper of 2 hours duration. ICAR JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2025 Examination will be conducted in 72 Subjects at 89 Cities all over the country.

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025: Steps to edit

  1. Visit the official website of ICAR AIEEA at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
  2. Click on ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 correction window link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details
  4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed
  5. Check the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  6. Click on submit and your corrections have been made
  7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates must note that fields such as mobile number, email address, candidate name, father name, mother name, date of birth and gender are not allowed to be edited.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 06 Jun 2025
16:33 PM
NTA National Testing Agency ICAR
