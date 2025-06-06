SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

Summary Candidates who want to apply for Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in According to the schedule, the deadline to apply is till June 26, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the deadline to apply is till June 26, 2025. The last date for making online fee payment is June 27, 2025. The correction window will open on July 1 and close on July 2, 2025. The computer-based exam (Paper 1) will be held on August 12, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill approximately 437 Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, Senior Translator and Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) for various Ministries/ Departments/Organisations of the Government of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.