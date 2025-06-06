AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Latest Updates Here

Summary Once declared, students who have appeared for the advanced supplementary exam will be able to download their results from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in The results of AP Inter Examinations 2025 were declared on April 12, 2025

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the results of AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 soon. Once declared, students who have appeared for the advanced supplementary exam will be able to download their results from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

The IPASE May 2025 theory examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The examination was held in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Whereas the IPASE practical examinations were conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

The results of AP Inter Examinations 2025 were declared on April 12, 2025. The first-year exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2025, and the second-year exam was conducted from March 3 to March 20, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

AP Inter Supply Result 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website at bie.ap.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the AP Inter advanced supplementary result Enter the credentials asked to login and submit Check your result displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for further use

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.