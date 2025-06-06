CLAT 2025

Delhi High Court Directs CLAT-PG Results Declaration, Flags ‘Excessive’ Objection Fee

PTI
PTI
Posted on 06 Jun 2025
18:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela's decision came over the plea of students in relation to a couple of answers in the key
The court ruled on the correctness of the answers in the answer key after considering each question and the submissions made by the counsel for the petitioners and the consortium

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted relief to CLAT-PG candidates over alleged discrepancies in the answer key and directed the consortium of NLUs to declare results soon.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela's decision came over the plea of students in relation to a couple of answers in the key.

The court, however, rejected the objection with respect to the declared answer to a third question, and asked the consortium of national law universities (NLUs) to accordingly award marks to the candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court passed the order while deciding three pleas seeking rectification of errors in the final answer key of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-PG 2025.

The bench's verdict highlighted the issue of a high fee of Rs 1,000 charged by the consortium per question for raising the objection to the provisional answer key, observing there ought to be a "fine balance" between the concerns of the candidates and the institutions.

While comparing the fee charged for objected questions by other organisations, the fees sought by the consortium "appeared to be excessive and disproportionate" but the consortium's concern that it was required to keep frivolous individuals and coaching institutes at bay also did not appear to be "fanciful or imaginative", it added.

The bench, however, expected the consortium to take heed of its observations and take appropriate steps to "avoid such excessive fee in the next examinations".

"It may be advisable for the consortium to place this issue before the committee headed by Justice G. Raghuram (retd) for his valuable opinion which may be adhered to by it," the bench said.

The court ruled on the correctness of the answers in the answer key after considering each question and the submissions made by the counsel for the petitioners and the consortium.

CLAT determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in national law universities in the country. CLAT PG 2025 was held on December 1, 2024.

Multiple pleas were filed in different high courts alleging several questions in the exam were wrong.

On February 6, the Supreme Court transferred all the petitions over the issue to the Delhi High Court for a "consistent adjudication".

The top court passed the direction on the transfer petitions of the consortium.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 06 Jun 2025
18:12 PM
CLAT 2025 National Law Universities
Similar stories
SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 Soon! Madras HC Rejects Plea for Re-Exam Over Power Outage - Deta. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 Soon! Madras HC Rejects Plea for Re-Exam Over Power Outage - Deta. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE 2025 Application Form- Know Editable Fields He. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality