UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out at upsc.gov.in - Download Hall Ticket Now

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially issued the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2025 admit card. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially issued the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2025 admit card. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — upsc.gov.in — by entering their login credentials.

The UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 2025. To download the admit card, candidates need to enter their registration ID and date of birth.

The admit card will carry important information, including the candidate’s roll number, registration ID, father’s name, exam venue, reporting time, and exam-day instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID to the examination centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on ‘Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025’ under the Active Examinations section.

Select the ‘e-admit card’ link.

Agree to the instructions by clicking ‘Yes’.

Enter your login details and click Submit.

Download and print your admit card for the exam day.

In case of any errors or discrepancies in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the commission via email at web-upsc@nic.in or usengg-upsc@nic.in for corrections.

The UPSC ESE admit card will be issued in three stages — for the preliminary exam, mains exam, and the personality test. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates.

Find the direct admit card download link.