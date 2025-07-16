JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Today - Check IIT and NIT Admission Updates

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to release the Round 6 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, July 16, 2025, by 5 PM. Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official website — josaa.nic.in.

This sixth round marks the final seat allotment round for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Students who had opted for slide or float options in earlier rounds, as well as those who have not received a seat allotment yet, are eligible to view their results in this round.

Once the allotment result is published, eligible candidates can access and download the same by following the given steps;

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Click on the link for “Round 6 Seat Allotment Result”.

Enter your JEE Main 2025 application number and password.

View your seat allotment details.

Download and print the allotment result for future reference.

Candidates allotted seats in JoSAA Round 6 must complete the online reporting, including seat confirmation, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries between July 16 and July 20, 2025. It is important to note that there is no option to float or slide seats in this final round — the seat allotted must either be accepted or forfeited.

While the JoSAA counselling process concludes with Round 6 for both IITs and the NIT+ system, vacant seats in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs (if any) will be filled through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) counselling, available via csab.nic.in.

Additionally, candidates applying to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs can opt to withdraw from the counselling process till July 21, with the deadline to respond to withdrawal queries being July 22, 2025. However, withdrawal is not permitted for IIT seat allotments.