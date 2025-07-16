JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Today - Check IIT and NIT Admission Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jul 2025
12:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to release the Round 6 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, July 16, 2025, by 5 PM.
Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official website — josaa.nic.in.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to release the Round 6 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, July 16, 2025, by 5 PM. Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official website — josaa.nic.in.

This sixth round marks the final seat allotment round for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Students who had opted for slide or float options in earlier rounds, as well as those who have not received a seat allotment yet, are eligible to view their results in this round.

KEAM 2025 Option Entry Deadline for Phase 1 Extended - CEE Kerala Revises Schedule
KEAM 2025 Option Entry Deadline for Phase 1 Extended - CEE Kerala Revises Schedule

Once the allotment result is published, eligible candidates can access and download the same by following the given steps;

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for “Round 6 Seat Allotment Result”.
  • Enter your JEE Main 2025 application number and password.
  • View your seat allotment details.
  • Download and print the allotment result for future reference.

Candidates allotted seats in JoSAA Round 6 must complete the online reporting, including seat confirmation, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries between July 16 and July 20, 2025. It is important to note that there is no option to float or slide seats in this final round — the seat allotted must either be accepted or forfeited.

HPBOSE DElEd CET Result 2025 Out - Link, Qualified List and Counselling Details
HPBOSE DElEd CET Result 2025 Out - Link, Qualified List and Counselling Details

While the JoSAA counselling process concludes with Round 6 for both IITs and the NIT+ system, vacant seats in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs (if any) will be filled through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) counselling, available via csab.nic.in.

Additionally, candidates applying to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs can opt to withdraw from the counselling process till July 21, with the deadline to respond to withdrawal queries being July 22, 2025. However, withdrawal is not permitted for IIT seat allotments.

Last updated on 16 Jul 2025
12:28 PM
JoSAA Counseling 2025 Joint Seat Allocation Authority JEE 2025 seat allotment
Similar stories
Karnataka government

KSEAB Issues Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 for Revaluation, Retotalling- Direc. . .

MCC

MCC Publishes NEET UG 2025 State Quota Counselling Schedule- Check Details Inside

NEET UG

Power outage in NEET-UG 2025: Plea seeks retest for aggrieved candidates in MP

Telangana

KNRUHS Begins Registration for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025- Check Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka government

KSEAB Issues Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 for Revaluation, Retotalling- Direc. . .

MCC

MCC Publishes NEET UG 2025 State Quota Counselling Schedule- Check Details Inside

NEET UG

Power outage in NEET-UG 2025: Plea seeks retest for aggrieved candidates in MP

Telangana

KNRUHS Begins Registration for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025- Check Details

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised - Web Option Entry Begins; Check New Dates

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Counselling Phase 2 Schedule Issued at ecet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Dat. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality