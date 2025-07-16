HTET 2024 Exam Dates Announced for PRT, TGT, PGT Posts - Check Full Schedule

Summary The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has officially released the detailed exam schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024. The official notification is now available on the board’s website — bseh.org.in.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has officially released the detailed exam schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024. The examination, which serves as a qualifying gateway for aspiring teachers in government schools across Haryana, is scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31, 2025. The official notification is now available on the board’s website — bseh.org.in.

Exam Schedule

July 30 - Level III (3 PM to 5.30 PM)

July 31 - Level II (10 AM to 12.30 PM), Level I (3 PM to 5.30 PM)

The HTET 2025 will be conducted for three levels, each corresponding to different teaching categories:

Level I for Primary Teachers (PRT) — for classes 1 to 5

Level II for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) — for classes 6 to 8

Level III for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) — for classes 9 to 12

Candidates who have completed the HTET 2025 application process will be able to download their admit cards approximately 5 to 10 days before the exam date. The admit cards are a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre and will be available on the official website, bseh.org.in.

Candidates must visit the BSEH website frequently for further updates regarding admit card releases, exam day guidelines, and result announcements.