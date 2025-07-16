HP DElEd CET

HPBOSE DElEd CET Result 2025 Out - Link, Qualified List and Counselling Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jul 2025
10:16 AM

File Image

Summary
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially declared the DElEd Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 result.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website — hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially declared the DElEd Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 result for the academic session 2025–27. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website — hpbose.org. The state-level entrance test was held on May 29, 2025, across 87 examination centres in Himachal Pradesh.

Out of 15,609 registered candidates, a total of 14,352 candidates appeared for the examination, while 1,257 were absent. Following the evaluation based on the final answer key, 3,203 candidates have successfully qualified for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme, which prepares candidates to teach at the elementary level.

The board clarified that the final result was compiled after considering the objections raised against the provisional answer key, and all corrections were incorporated before the release of the result. The final merit list reflects a fair and transparent evaluation process.

In addition, HPBOSE has scheduled the counselling and document verification for sports quota candidates on July 21 and 22, 2025, at its headquarters in Dharamshala, beginning from 10.30 AM each day. Eligible candidates must carry their original sports certificates and relevant documents for verification. A roll number-wise list of shortlisted candidates for this round will be released separately.

To check the result, candidates should follow the given steps;

  • Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
  • Select the “D.El.Ed CET 2025” tab on the homepage.
  • Enter the roll number or application number.
  • Download and save a copy of the result for future use.

The board is expected to release the complete counselling and seat allotment schedule soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on merit list publication, institution-wise allocation, and admission formalities.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 16 Jul 2025
10:17 AM
