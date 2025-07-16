NMC Issues New Directive for Medical Colleges Regarding Course Fee, Stipends - Details

PTI
PTI
Posted on 16 Jul 2025
10:57 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges to publish the complete course-wise fee structure and details of stipends.
For uniform disclosure and monitoring, the NMC said that a Google Form link has been created by it, through which institutions must submit the complete course-wise fee structure and details.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges to publish the complete course-wise fee structure and details of stipends paid to interns, junior residents, and senior residents on their official websites.

In a public notice, the NMC said non-compliance will result in the issuance of a show-cause notice, imposition of financial penalties, withdrawal of course recognition and suspension of admissions.

The public notice mentioned that the Supreme Court, in its April 29, 2025 judgment titled State of Uttar Pradesh and Ors. vs. Miss Bhavna Tiwari and Ors., has, among other issues, addressed the matter of non-disclosure of fees by the college authorities.

The court has mandated that all private and deemed universities must disclose detailed information regarding tuition fees, hostel charges, caution deposits, and all miscellaneous charges at the pre-counselling stage.

The Supreme Court, in Writ Petition No. 730 of 2022 (Abhishek Yadav and Ors. vs. Army College of Medical Sciences and Ors.), has also issued interim directions in relation to grievances concerning nonpayment of stipends and illegal imposition of internship fees, the notice read.

In pursuance of ensuring transparency and protecting students from hidden or arbitrary fee demands, as well as addressing concerns regarding non-payment of stipends, the NMC has taken various measures in line with existing regulations and judicial mandates, it said.

"Regulation 4.3 of the PGMER, 2023 mandates that medical colleges must disclose the fee for each course while entering data in the seat matrix, failing which the seat shall not be counted. Therefore, collection of any undisclosed or unapproved fees shall be treated as unauthorised," it stated.

The provisions also require payment of stipends to interns as determined by the appropriate authority applicable to the institution or university concerned.

"In compliance with the above-mentioned regulations and court directions, all medical colleges/institutions under the purview of the NMC are hereby directed to publish the complete course-wise fee structure and the stipend paid to interns/JR/SR etc. on their official websites," the notice stated.

For uniform disclosure and monitoring, the NMC said that a Google Form link has been created by it, through which institutions must submit the complete course-wise fee structure and details regarding stipend payment to MBBS interns, junior residents, and senior residents.

Many medical colleges are sharing the fee structure and stipend details on the Intra MCC portal; however, the same is not comprehensive, the NMC said.

"These measures are part of NMC's commitment to fostering fair, ethical, and transparent practices in medical education across the country. Therefore, all NMC-approved medical colleges/institutions are instructed to complete the Google Form linked below within seven days from the date of issue of this Public Notice on the NMC website. Non-compliance may lead to regulatory action," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 16 Jul 2025
10:58 AM
