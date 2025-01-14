HP TET 2024

HP TET November 2024 Result Out: Over 11,000 Candidates Qualify

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2025
11:29 AM

File Image

Summary
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has announced the results for the November session of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has announced the results for the November session of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website hpbose.org by entering their roll number or application number. According to the official notification, 11,026 candidates have successfully qualified for the HP TET 2024.

The HP TET exams were conducted on November 15, 17, 24, and 26, 2024, across various subjects. Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released after incorporating the changes based on objections raised by candidates.

Steps to Check HP TET November 2024 Results

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

  • Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
  • Click on the TET tab on the homepage.
  • Enter your credentials, such as roll number or application number, on the redirected page.
  • Your HP TET November 2024 result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the result and save it for future reference.
HP TET 2024 Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for the HP TET exam vary by category:

  • Unreserved - 90 (60%)
  • SC/ST/OBC & PHH (All including UR) - 82 (55%)

Candidates are advised to keep their results and other documents handy for future use, as they will be required during further selection processes.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2025
11:33 AM
HP TET 2024 Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Result
