HPBOSE

HPBOSE Extends Deadline for Class 10, 12 Revaluation, Rechecking Application Submission

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jun 2025
13:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially extended the deadline for students of Class 10 and Class 12 to apply for answer sheet revaluation and rechecking of their March 2025 exam scripts.
Initially, the deadline for revaluation and rechecking applications was set for June 5, 2025.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially extended the deadline for students of Class 10 and Class 12 to apply for answer sheet revaluation and rechecking of their March 2025 exam scripts. In an important notice released by the board, the last date for submission of these applications through respective schools has been moved to June 7, 2025, providing relief to students affected by technical issues earlier this week.

JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025 Declared - Link, Pass Percentage and Toppers List
JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025 Declared - Link, Pass Percentage and Toppers List

Initially, the deadline for revaluation and rechecking applications was set for June 5, 2025. However, due to internet connectivity problems and server disruptions on June 3, 2025, many students and school authorities faced difficulties in completing the process on time. Acknowledging this, HPBOSE decided to grant a two-day extension. The board has, however, clarified that no further extension is anticipated, urging schools to submit all applications within the new deadline.

As per board regulations, candidates opting for answer sheet revaluation will need to pay ₹1,000 per subject, while those applying for rechecking must pay ₹800 per subject. Importantly, only those students who have secured a minimum of 20% marks in a subject are eligible to request a revaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Major Update - NEET PG 2025 Revised Exam Date Announced! SC Asks NBE to Make Preparations
Major Update - NEET PG 2025 Revised Exam Date Announced! SC Asks NBE to Make Preparations

This update comes shortly after HPBOSE corrected an error in the Class 12 English paper evaluation on May 21, which saw the overall pass percentage rise from 83.16% to 88.64%. In total, 76,315 students passed out of 86,373, while 3,838 were placed in the compartment category and 5,868 failed.

Students seeking to review their results should contact their schools immediately to complete the application process before the June 7, 2025, deadline.

Last updated on 06 Jun 2025
13:16 PM
HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Board Exams 2025
Similar stories
CLAT 2025

Delhi High Court Directs CLAT-PG Results Declaration, Flags ‘Excessive’ Objection. . .

SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CLAT 2025

Delhi High Court Directs CLAT-PG Results Declaration, Flags ‘Excessive’ Objection. . .

SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 Soon! Madras HC Rejects Plea for Re-Exam Over Power Outage - Deta. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE 2025 Application Form- Know Editable Fields He. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality