HPBOSE Extends Deadline for Class 10, 12 Revaluation, Rechecking Application Submission

Summary The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially extended the deadline for students of Class 10 and Class 12 to apply for answer sheet revaluation and rechecking of their March 2025 exam scripts. Initially, the deadline for revaluation and rechecking applications was set for June 5, 2025.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially extended the deadline for students of Class 10 and Class 12 to apply for answer sheet revaluation and rechecking of their March 2025 exam scripts. In an important notice released by the board, the last date for submission of these applications through respective schools has been moved to June 7, 2025, providing relief to students affected by technical issues earlier this week.

Initially, the deadline for revaluation and rechecking applications was set for June 5, 2025. However, due to internet connectivity problems and server disruptions on June 3, 2025, many students and school authorities faced difficulties in completing the process on time. Acknowledging this, HPBOSE decided to grant a two-day extension. The board has, however, clarified that no further extension is anticipated, urging schools to submit all applications within the new deadline.

As per board regulations, candidates opting for answer sheet revaluation will need to pay ₹1,000 per subject, while those applying for rechecking must pay ₹800 per subject. Importantly, only those students who have secured a minimum of 20% marks in a subject are eligible to request a revaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This update comes shortly after HPBOSE corrected an error in the Class 12 English paper evaluation on May 21, which saw the overall pass percentage rise from 83.16% to 88.64%. In total, 76,315 students passed out of 86,373, while 3,838 were placed in the compartment category and 5,868 failed.

Students seeking to review their results should contact their schools immediately to complete the application process before the June 7, 2025, deadline.