Summer vacation

Summer Break in Kashmir Schools From Today - Authorities Issue Order Due to Heatwave

PTI
PTI
Posted on 23 Jun 2025
14:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Authorities in Kashmir announced a 15-day summer break -- starting June 23 -- in the schools across the valley in the wake of the prevailing heatwave.
Kashmir is currently experiencing a heatwave as the temperatures have soared to record high in the last two decades.

Authorities in Kashmir on Saturday announced a 15-day summer break -- starting June 23 -- in the schools across the valley in the wake of the prevailing heatwave.

The schools across Kashmir would observe the summer break from June 23 to July 7, an order issued by the Director of School Education, Kashmir, said.

"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the Government and recognized Private Schools up to Higher Secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 23-06-2025 to 07-07-2025," the order read.

ADVERTISEMENT
Assam TET-cum-Recruitment 2024 Results Out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in: Marksheet Link Here
Assam TET-cum-Recruitment 2024 Results Out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in: Marksheet Link Here
WBJEE Result 2025 Awaited as Court Stay on OBC Quota Sparks Delay - All Updates
WBJEE Result 2025 Awaited as Court Stay on OBC Quota Sparks Delay - All Updates

Kashmir is currently experiencing a heatwave as the temperatures have soared to record high in the last two decades.

Srinagar witnessed the hottest June day in two decades on Friday as the mercury rose to the maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius, which was 6.3 degrees above the normal.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the city recorded 23.2 degrees Celsius -- the highest night temperature since 1990 when it recorded 23.6.

The all-time highest night temperature in June stands at 24.6 degrees recorded on June 29, 1978.

At 16.8 degrees, Pahalgam recorded the third highest night temperature ever in June, and at 20.4 degrees, Kokernag also recorded the third highest night temperature ever in the month.

Similarly, at 21.1 degrees, Kupwara recorded the fifth highest night temperature ever in June.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 23 Jun 2025
15:00 PM
Summer vacation summer break Schools Heatwave
Similar stories
National Education Policy

National Education Policy will transform India's educational landscape: VP Dhankhar

TSCHE

TSCHE Declares TS EdCET 2025 Result at edcet.tgche.ac.in- Direct Link to Check Scorec. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI To Declare CA Final May 2025 Result in First Week of July- Check Latest Details . . .

NEET 2025

NEET MDS Counselling Schedule 2025 OUT at mcc.nic.in- Round 1 Registration Tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Education Policy

National Education Policy will transform India's educational landscape: VP Dhankhar

TSCHE

TSCHE Declares TS EdCET 2025 Result at edcet.tgche.ac.in- Direct Link to Check Scorec. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI To Declare CA Final May 2025 Result in First Week of July- Check Latest Details . . .

NEET 2025

NEET MDS Counselling Schedule 2025 OUT at mcc.nic.in- Round 1 Registration Tomorrow

Assam TET

Assam TET-cum-Recruitment 2024 Results Out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in: Marksheet Link . . .

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Awaited as Court Stay on OBC Quota Sparks Delay - All Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality