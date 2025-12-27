TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Admit Card Download Link and Exam Updates

Summary The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has issued the hall ticket for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) January 2026 session. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has issued the hall ticket for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) January 2026 session. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, by logging in with their registered credentials.

The TG TET January 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode over an extended schedule, from January 3 to January 31, 2026. The test is a mandatory eligibility requirement for candidates aspiring to take up teaching positions in government and aided schools across Telangana.

To download the TG TET 2026 hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official TS TET portal and click on the hall ticket download link available on the homepage. Applicants must enter their journal number and date of birth to access the admit card. After verifying all the details mentioned, candidates are advised to download and save the hall ticket for future reference, as it is compulsory to carry it to the examination centre.

The TS TET 2026 hall ticket contains crucial information related to the examination, including the candidate’s name and personal details, registration and roll number, exam date, shift timing, and complete address of the examination centre. It also includes important exam-day instructions that candidates must strictly follow.

As per the official schedule, the TG TET 2026 exam will be held in two shifts each day. The morning shift will take place from 9 AM to 11.30 AM, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates are advised to report to their respective centres well in advance to complete verification procedures.

The examination will consist of Paper 1 and Paper 2, the detailed structure and section-wise distribution of the total 150 marks being outlined in the official Information Bulletin. Paper 1 is meant for candidates intending to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 8 are required to appear for both papers.

Candidates who qualify for the examination will be awarded the TG TET eligibility certificate, which, as per current norms, will remain valid for a lifetime, unless revised by the Telangana government in the future.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official TG TET website for the latest updates related to the examination, results, and further announcements.

Find the direct download link here.