COMEDK UGET 2025

Major Update - COMEDK UGET 2025 Postponed in Line With Operation Sindoor Govt Advisory

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2025
17:07 PM

File Image

Summary
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially announced the postponement of the COMEDK UGET 2025 Engineering Entrance Exam in select cities.
This decision has been taken in line with the Government of India’s directives under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially announced the postponement of the COMEDK UGET 2025 Engineering Entrance Exam in select cities. While the examination will proceed as scheduled on Saturday, May 10, 2025, for candidates across most centres, students assigned to specific locations have been informed of a deferral.

CA May 2025 Update: ICAI Postpones Final, Intermediate Exams Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
CA May 2025 Update: ICAI Postpones Final, Intermediate Exams Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

As per the latest notification, candidates allotted test centres in Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Sriganganagar, Jamnagar, and Ambala will not be appearing for the exam on the originally scheduled date. This decision has been taken in line with the Government of India’s directives under ‘Operation Sindoor’, which mandates the temporary closure of educational institutions and establishments in these areas.

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates
UGC NET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates

Candidates from these affected centres have been advised not to panic. The COMEDK authorities have assured that a new examination date will be announced shortly on the official website — comedk.org. Students are urged to keep a close watch on the portal for timely updates.

It is important to note that the COMEDK UGET 2025 exam will be conducted as planned in all other cities on May 10, 2025, without any changes.

For further details and updates, candidates should regularly visit the official website.

Last updated on 09 May 2025
17:07 PM
COMEDK UGET 2025 COMEDK Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka COMEDK UGET
