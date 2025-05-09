Major Update - COMEDK UGET 2025 Postponed in Line With Operation Sindoor Govt Advisory

Summary The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially announced the postponement of the COMEDK UGET 2025 Engineering Entrance Exam in select cities. This decision has been taken in line with the Government of India’s directives under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially announced the postponement of the COMEDK UGET 2025 Engineering Entrance Exam in select cities. While the examination will proceed as scheduled on Saturday, May 10, 2025, for candidates across most centres, students assigned to specific locations have been informed of a deferral.

As per the latest notification, candidates allotted test centres in Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Sriganganagar, Jamnagar, and Ambala will not be appearing for the exam on the originally scheduled date. This decision has been taken in line with the Government of India’s directives under ‘Operation Sindoor’, which mandates the temporary closure of educational institutions and establishments in these areas.

Candidates from these affected centres have been advised not to panic. The COMEDK authorities have assured that a new examination date will be announced shortly on the official website — comedk.org. Students are urged to keep a close watch on the portal for timely updates.

It is important to note that the COMEDK UGET 2025 exam will be conducted as planned in all other cities on May 10, 2025, without any changes.

For further details and updates, candidates should regularly visit the official website.