NIFT 2025 Interview Call Letters Out for PG Admissions - Check Guidelines and Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Interview Call Letters for the Stage 2 Examination of NIFT PG Admissions 2025. Candidates shortlisted for the Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech) programmes can now download their interview call letters from the official NTA NIFT portal.

The personal interviews are scheduled to take place in Delhi on May 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, and June 2, 3, 2025. Notably, interviews for the MFTech programme will be conducted exclusively on June 3, 2025.

To access the call letter, candidates must log in using their Application Number and Date of Birth at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. The document contains vital details, including the interview venue, reporting time, and essential guidelines that candidates must follow carefully.

The NTA has clarified that no requests for changes in the interview date or venue will be entertained under any circumstances. Aspirants are advised to strictly adhere to the schedule and instructions mentioned in their call letter.

For further assistance or clarification, candidates can visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in or reach out to the helpdesk at 011-40759000 or via email at nift@nta.ac.in.

Find the direct interview call letter download link here.