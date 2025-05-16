Assam CEE 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Out at astu.ac.in — Rank Card Link & Details

Summary The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has officially declared the results of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the state-level engineering entrance exam can now download their individual rank cards and access the final answer key through the official website — astu.ac.in.

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has officially declared the results of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the state-level engineering entrance exam can now download their individual rank cards and access the final answer key through the official website — astu.ac.in.

To check their results and access their rank cards, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. The rank list has been prepared based on candidates’ total marks in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. In the event of a tie, the ranking is decided by considering higher marks in Mathematics, followed by Physics, Chemistry, date of birth, and finally, the alphabetical order of names.

In a move to ensure transparency, ASTU has also published the final answer key for Assam CEE 2025. Aspirants can download it from the “Final Answer Key – CEE 2025” section on the official website.

Additionally, candidates wishing to obtain a photocopy of their OMR answer sheet can apply by paying a processing fee of ₹300 before May 29, 2025.

Students are advised to download their rank cards, as they will be required during the upcoming counselling and admission process for engineering courses in Assam.

For further details and counselling schedules, candidates should regularly visit the official ASTU website.

Find the direct rank card download link here.