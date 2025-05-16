Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Out at astu.ac.in — Rank Card Link & Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 May 2025
10:35 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has officially declared the results of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the state-level engineering entrance exam can now download their individual rank cards and access the final answer key through the official website — astu.ac.in.

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has officially declared the results of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the state-level engineering entrance exam can now download their individual rank cards and access the final answer key through the official website — astu.ac.in.

JEECUP 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Last Date and Admit Card Updates
JEECUP 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Last Date and Admit Card Updates

To check their results and access their rank cards, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. The rank list has been prepared based on candidates’ total marks in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. In the event of a tie, the ranking is decided by considering higher marks in Mathematics, followed by Physics, Chemistry, date of birth, and finally, the alphabetical order of names.

In a move to ensure transparency, ASTU has also published the final answer key for Assam CEE 2025. Aspirants can download it from the “Final Answer Key – CEE 2025” section on the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT
UPSSSC PET 2025 Registration Begins at upsssc.gov.in — Link, Eligibility &amp; Application Fee
UPSSSC PET 2025 Registration Begins at upsssc.gov.in — Link, Eligibility &amp; Application Fee

Additionally, candidates wishing to obtain a photocopy of their OMR answer sheet can apply by paying a processing fee of ₹300 before May 29, 2025.

Students are advised to download their rank cards, as they will be required during the upcoming counselling and admission process for engineering courses in Assam.

For further details and counselling schedules, candidates should regularly visit the official ASTU website.

Find the direct rank card download link here.

Last updated on 16 May 2025
10:37 AM
Assam CEE 2025 Result rank cards
Similar stories
JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Last Date and Admit Card Updates

COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET 2025 Revised Exam Dates Announced at comedk.org, Check Post Exam Schedule. . .

Board Exams 2025

“I Want to Fight My Case Someday”: Acid Attack Survivor Kafi Gets 95.6% in CBSE E. . .

National Testing Agency

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow- Details . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Last Date and Admit Card Updates

Students write a CBSE exam at a city school. File picture
Education

CBSE offers counselling services, help for stressed board students and parents

COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET 2025 Revised Exam Dates Announced at comedk.org, Check Post Exam Schedule. . .

Board Exams 2025

“I Want to Fight My Case Someday”: Acid Attack Survivor Kafi Gets 95.6% in CBSE E. . .

Techno India Group
Techno India University

Students reimagine Kolkata's future at the Sandbox CCU Project Showcase & Openhouse

National Testing Agency

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow- Details . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality