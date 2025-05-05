GSEB

GSEB HSC Result 2025 Out at gseb.org - Download Link and Stream Wise Pass Percentage

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2025
12:30 PM

Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GS&HSEB) has officially declared the Class 12 board examination results for the Science, General, and Vocational streams. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online at gseb.org.

This year, the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 83.51%, while an impressive 93.7% of students cleared the General stream. To access their results, students need to enter their seat number, as provided during the examination.

Steps to Check Result

  • Visit the official website at gseb.org.
  • Click on the GSEB HSC Result 2025 link.
  • Enter your seat number.
  • Submit and view your result.
  • Download and print a copy for records.

Apart from the website, GSEB has introduced a convenient whatsapp facility for result checking. Students can simply send their seat number to 6357300971 to receive their results instantly.

The GSEB HSC 2025 examinations were conducted from February 27 to March 13, 2025. Following the result announcement, the Board will release a notification regarding the distribution of marksheets, certificates, and School Registers (SR).

A detailed circular containing guidelines for result verification, paper rechecking, name correction, mark rejection, and re-appearance will also be dispatched to schools along with the marksheets.

For further details, students are advised to check the official website of GSEB.

Find the direct result link here.

Last updated on 05 May 2025
12:31 PM
GSEB Board Exams 2025 Result Class 12
