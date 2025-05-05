VITEEE Result 2025 Out on vit.ac.in - Link, Counselling Dates & Registration Eligibility

Summary The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially announced the VITEEE 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — viteee.vit.ac.in.

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially announced the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — viteee.vit.ac.in — by logging in with their application number and password.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 was conducted from April 20 to April 27, 2025, in two shifts daily. The computer-based exam followed a marking scheme of one mark for every correct answer.

Steps to Check Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Click on the ‘VITEEE-2025 Result’ link on the homepage.

Log in with your application number, password, and captcha

Download and save your result for future reference.

For any issues related to result download or counselling, students can contact 044 462 77555 or email btechcounselling@vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2025 Counselling

Post declaration of the results, VIT will begin the BTech counselling process for qualified candidates on May 7, 2025, according to the official website. Students interested in participating must register for counselling and fill in their preferences for campus, programme, and fee category based on their ranks.

Candidates securing a rank up to one lakh are eligible for counselling across all four VIT campuses — Vellore, Chennai, AP, and Bhopal. Rank holders up to 1.5 lakh can participate in counselling for VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal campuses. Those with ranks above 1.5 lakh are eligible to participate in counselling for the VIT-AP campus only.

Seat allotment will depend on the candidate’s rank and seat availability. Provisional admission will be confirmed after fee payment, eligibility verification, and submission of required documents as per VIT’s guidelines.

Find the direct result download link here.