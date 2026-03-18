AP EAMCET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Exam from May 12

Summary Eligible candidates can now submit their applications till March 24, 2026, with provisions to apply later by paying a late fee through the official portal, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in According to the official schedule, the engineering stream exams will be held from May 12 to May 15, 2026, while the agriculture and pharmacy exams are scheduled for May 19 and May 20, 2026

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada has once again extended the registration deadline for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications till March 24, 2026, with provisions to apply later by paying a late fee through the official portal, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The entrance examination is being conducted on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered by institutions across the state.

According to the official schedule, the engineering stream exams will be held from May 12 to May 15, 2026, while the agriculture and pharmacy exams are scheduled for May 19 and May 20, 2026. The examination will be conducted in two daily sessions — 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

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AP EAMCET 2026: Important Dates

Last date without late fee: March 24, 2026

With ₹1000 late fee: March 28, 2026

With ₹2000 late fee: April 4, 2026

With ₹4000 late fee: April 6, 2026

With ₹10000 late fee: April 10, 2026

Application correction window: April 11 to April 13, 2026

Admit card release: April 28, 2026

The AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted annually for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy, making it a crucial gateway for thousands of aspirants in Andhra Pradesh.