Maharashtra

MHT CET 2026 Exam Schedule Released For PCM, PCB; Check Dates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2026
14:20 PM

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Summary
The dates largely confirm the tentative timetable released earlier in November 2025
Candidates preparing for the Maharashtra CET exams have been advised to take note of the confirmed schedule and align their preparation strategies accordingly

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the final schedule for MHT CET 2026 and other technical entrance examinations in the state. The dates largely confirm the tentative timetable released earlier in November 2025.

As per the official notification, the MHT CET 2026 exams for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group will be conducted from April 11 to April 20, while the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group exams are scheduled from April 21 to April 26.

Candidates preparing for the Maharashtra CET exams have been advised to take note of the confirmed schedule and align their preparation strategies accordingly.

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Meanwhile, the CET Cell has also extended the registration deadline for MAH LLB 5-year CET 2026 till March 31, clarifying that no further extension will be provided.

MHT CET 2026 Exam Schedule

  • MAH-MCA CET: March 30, 2026
  • MAH-MBA/MMS CET: April 6 to April 8, 2026
  • MAH-B.Design CET: April 5, 2026
  • MHT CET (PCM Group): April 11 to April 20, 2026
  • MHT CET (PCB Group): April 21 to April 26, 2026
  • MAH-B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET: April 28 to April 30, 2026

Second Session Dates

  • MBA/MMS CET (Second Session): May 9, 2026
  • MHT CET (PCB Group – Second Session): May 10 to May 11, 2026
  • MHT CET (PCM Group – Second Session): May 12 to May 16, 2026

The MHT CET is a key state-level entrance exam for admission into engineering, pharmacy, and other professional courses across Maharashtra, attracting a large number of aspirants every year

Last updated on 18 Mar 2026
14:21 PM
Maharashtra MHT CET MHT CET 2026
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