IIT Guwahati Leads India–Japan Academic Consortium with 22 Northeast Institutions

Summary The institute shared the development via its official X account, stating that the initiative aims to deepen ties between India and Japan in the fields of education, research, and industry The collaboration is set to open up opportunities in science, technology, and medicine, while also fostering stronger connections between academia and industry

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has announced that 22 institutions from Northeast India have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish the Northeast India–Japan international academic and research consortium, marking a significant step towards strengthening cross-border collaboration.

The institute shared the development via its official X account, stating that the initiative aims to deepen ties between India and Japan in the fields of education, research, and industry.

According to the official statement, the consortium includes a wide range of prominent institutions such as National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), NERIST, AIIMS Guwahati, NERIWALM, Tezpur University, Gauhati University, Cotton University, and Assam Engineering College, among others.

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Japan has been increasingly focusing on Northeast India as a strategic region since 2022 under initiatives such as the MEXT Inter-University Exchange Project. As part of this new consortium, around 5,000 students from both countries are expected to participate in exchange programmes over the next five years.

The collaboration is set to open up opportunities in science, technology, and medicine, while also fostering stronger connections between academia and industry.

Under the agreement, IIT Guwahati will serve as the nodal institution on the Indian side, while Gifu University will coordinate efforts from Japan. The Letter of Intent was signed during the Japan–NER Academia-Industry Cooperation Symposium 2026, jointly organised by the two institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Jalihal said the initiative represents a “new beginning,” bringing together institutions across states and disciplines—including engineering, medicine, science, and policymaking—under a unified platform.

The consortium is expected to play a key role in advancing international academic collaboration and innovation, while boosting the global engagement of institutions in Northeast India.