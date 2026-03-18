MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released for UG, PG Exams - Test Schedule Updated

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2026
13:22 PM

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Summary
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the city intimation slip for the MHT CET 2026 examination.
Candidates who have successfully registered for the UG and PG entrance tests can now access and download their city slip from the official website.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the city intimation slip for the MHT CET 2026 examination. Candidates who have successfully registered for the UG and PG entrance tests can now access and download their city slip from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, by logging in with their credentials.

As per the official update, the MHT CET 2026 examination will be conducted over an extended schedule from March 25 to May 16, 2026. The exam is held for admission to a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by participating institutions across Maharashtra for the academic session 2026–27.

To download the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the official login portal, enter their registered email ID and password, and click on the relevant link for the city slip. The document will be displayed on the screen, which should be downloaded and printed for future reference.

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The city intimation slip provides candidates with advance information about the city where their examination centre will be located. This helps applicants plan their travel and logistics well in advance. However, the exact details of the examination centre, including the venue, district, and taluka, will be mentioned only on the final admit card.

According to the notification, the MHT CET 2026 admit card will be issued approximately three to four days before the respective examination date. Candidates must download their hall tickets once released and carefully verify all the details mentioned on them. In case of any discrepancies, they are advised to report the issue immediately to the concerned authorities to avoid complications on the exam day.

MHT CET Exam Schedule 2026

  • MAH-M.HMCT CET-2026: March 25
  • MAH-MCA CET-2026: March 30
  • MAH-B.Design CET-2026: April 5
  • MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2026: April 6 to 8
  • MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) -2026: April 11 to 20
  • MAH- MHT CET (PCB Group) -2026: April 21 to 26
  • MAH- B.HMCT /BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET-2026: April 28 to 30

Second MHT CET and MBA CET Schedule 2026

  • MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2026: May 9
  • MAH- MHT CET (PCB Group) -2026: May 10 to 11
  • MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) -2026: May 12 to 16

The CET Cell has urged candidates to stay informed through the official website for all important updates, instructions, and announcements related to the examination. Applicants are also cautioned against relying on unofficial sources to prevent misinformation.

Last updated on 18 Mar 2026
13:23 PM
MHT CET 2026 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test exam city allotment Exam dates
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