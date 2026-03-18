Heritage Institute of Technology

DAKSHH ’26 at Heritage Institute of Technology Celebrates Innovation and Collaboration

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2026
16:08 PM
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The campus of Heritage Institute of Technology witnessed an energetic convergence of innovation, competition, and youthful enthusiasm as its flagship techno-management fest DAKSHH ’26 unfolded over two dynamic days on March 13 and 14, 2026. The student-driven festival transformed the institute into a vibrant hub of technology, strategy, gaming, and entrepreneurship, drawing participation from across institutions and disciplines.

The campus of Heritage Institute of Technology witnessed an energetic convergence of innovation, competition, and youthful enthusiasm as its flagship techno-management fest DAKSHH ’26 unfolded over two dynamic days on March 13 and 14, 2026. The student-driven festival transformed the institute into a vibrant hub of technology, strategy, gaming, and entrepreneurship, drawing participation from across institutions and disciplines. Heritage Institute of Technology

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This year’s edition recorded participation from over 1,500 students and more than 350 teams, making it one of the largest student-led technology festivals in the region. With 20+ competitive events, the fest catered to diverse interests spanning modern engineering, emerging technologies, digital gaming, and entrepreneurial thinking. Notably, the event was powered by over 200 student organisers, who managed multiple domains including technology, outreach, design, finance, operations, and event management—demonstrating strong collaborative leadership and real-world execution skills.

This year’s edition recorded participation from over 1,500 students and more than 350 teams, making it one of the largest student-led technology festivals in the region. With 20+ competitive events, the fest catered to diverse interests spanning modern engineering, emerging technologies, digital gaming, and entrepreneurial thinking. Notably, the event was powered by over 200 student organisers, who managed multiple domains including technology, outreach, design, finance, operations, and event management—demonstrating strong collaborative leadership and real-world execution skills. Heritage Institute of Technology

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Across the two days, participants engaged in a range of high-energy competitions designed to test technical expertise, creativity, teamwork, and strategic thinking. A major highlight was the 24-hour Hackathon, where developers worked around the clock to build innovative solutions addressing real-world challenges within a limited timeframe.

Across the two days, participants engaged in a range of high-energy competitions designed to test technical expertise, creativity, teamwork, and strategic thinking. A major highlight was the 24-hour Hackathon, where developers worked around the clock to build innovative solutions addressing real-world challenges within a limited timeframe. Heritage Institute of Technology

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The Robo War competition drew significant attention as robotics enthusiasts showcased their engineering prowess through combat-ready machines battling in an electrifying arena. Meanwhile, LAN gaming tournaments featuring popular titles like BGMI and Valorant attracted competitive gamers eager to demonstrate tactical precision and coordination before an enthusiastic audience.

The Robo War competition drew significant attention as robotics enthusiasts showcased their engineering prowess through combat-ready machines battling in an electrifying arena. Meanwhile, LAN gaming tournaments featuring popular titles like BGMI and Valorant attracted competitive gamers eager to demonstrate tactical precision and coordination before an enthusiastic audience. Heritage Institute of Technology

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Adding depth to the festival, the Start-up Expo provided a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to present early-stage business ideas, interact with peers, and explore opportunities within the evolving startup ecosystem. The initiative encouraged participants to move beyond theoretical knowledge and focus on building scalable, real-world solutions. Beyond competitions, DAKSHH ’26 stood out as a model of experiential learning. Months of planning and execution by student teams translated into hands-on exposure to leadership, communication, budgeting, marketing and crisis management. The inclusion of attractive prize pools and accessible registration fees further ensured wider participation and recognition of talent.

Adding depth to the festival, the Start-up Expo provided a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to present early-stage business ideas, interact with peers, and explore opportunities within the evolving startup ecosystem. The initiative encouraged participants to move beyond theoretical knowledge and focus on building scalable, real-world solutions. Beyond competitions, DAKSHH ’26 stood out as a model of experiential learning. Months of planning and execution by student teams translated into hands-on exposure to leadership, communication, budgeting, marketing and crisis management. The inclusion of attractive prize pools and accessible registration fees further ensured wider participation and recognition of talent. Heritage Institute of Technology

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In the lead-up to the festival, a knowledge-driven seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Ethical Hacking set the intellectual tone. Experts from various organisations shared insights into emerging technologies, cybersecurity challenges and ethical responsibilities, encouraging students to approach innovation with responsibility and awareness.

In the lead-up to the festival, a knowledge-driven seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Ethical Hacking set the intellectual tone. Experts from various organisations shared insights into emerging technologies, cybersecurity challenges and ethical responsibilities, encouraging students to approach innovation with responsibility and awareness. Heritage Institute of Technology

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By bringing together 1,500+ participants, 350+ teams, 20+ events and a 200-member organising force, DAKSHH ’26 successfully created a dynamic ecosystem of learning, experimentation and collaboration. The festival reinforced the importance of student-led initiatives in nurturing creativity and fostering interdisciplinary engagement.

By bringing together 1,500+ participants, 350+ teams, 20+ events and a 200-member organising force, DAKSHH ’26 successfully created a dynamic ecosystem of learning, experimentation and collaboration. The festival reinforced the importance of student-led initiatives in nurturing creativity and fostering interdisciplinary engagement. Heritage Institute of Technology

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Reflecting on the success of the event, Pradip Agarwal, CEO of the Heritage Group of Institutions, highlighted that the festival embodies the spirit of curiosity, creativity and collaboration, adding that such platforms empower students to innovate and tackle real-world challenges. Echoing similar sentiments, Basab Chaudhuri, Principal of the institute, emphasised that the most remarkable aspect of DAKSHH ’26 was its complete student-led execution, making it a powerful learning experience in leadership, teamwork and innovation.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Pradip Agarwal, CEO of the Heritage Group of Institutions, highlighted that the festival embodies the spirit of curiosity, creativity and collaboration, adding that such platforms empower students to innovate and tackle real-world challenges. Echoing similar sentiments, Basab Chaudhuri, Principal of the institute, emphasised that the most remarkable aspect of DAKSHH ’26 was its complete student-led execution, making it a powerful learning experience in leadership, teamwork and innovation. Heritage Institute of Technology

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As the festival concluded, DAKSHH ’26 left a lasting impact on the student community, reaffirming its position as a major technology festival in Kolkata’s academic landscape and a thriving platform where future engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs come together to compete, collaborate and shape the future.

As the festival concluded, DAKSHH ’26 left a lasting impact on the student community, reaffirming its position as a major technology festival in Kolkata’s academic landscape and a thriving platform where future engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs come together to compete, collaborate and shape the future. Heritage Institute of Technology

Last updated on 18 Mar 2026
16:09 PM
Heritage Institute of Technology HITK Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK) Techno-Management Fest
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