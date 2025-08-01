CAT 2025 Registration Begins - Check Application Link, Eligibility and Key Dates

Summary The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially opened the registration window for CAT 2025 today, August 1, 2025. The last date to apply is September 13, 2025, till 5 PM.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially opened the registration window for CAT 2025 today, August 1, 2025. Candidates aiming for admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes offered by IIMs and other B-schools must register online through the official website — iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 13, 2025, till 5 PM.

This year, IIM Kozhikode will be the conducting authority for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, which is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms through the CAT 2025 correction window, which will open on September 20.

Eligibility Criteria

General category applicants must have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks from a recognised university. SC/ST/PwD categories must hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 45% marks. Final-year UG students can also apply.

Steps to Register

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. If you are a new applicant, complete registration to obtain login credentials. Log in and fill out the application form. Upload the required documents. Pay the registration fee and submit. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

Registration Fee

General, EWS & NC-OBC categories: ₹2,600

SC, ST & PwD categories: ₹1,300

CAT scores are used for admission into management programmes at 21 IIMs and over 1,200 other B-schools across India. Candidates are advised to carefully read the information bulletin on the official portal before filling out the form.

Find the direct registration link here.