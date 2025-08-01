RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025: CBT 1 Date Revised! Check Notice and Admit Card Details

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has once again revised the CBT 1 exam schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) recruitment 2025. Candidates are advised to visit their respective regional RRB websites to check the updated exam date and schedule.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has once again revised the CBT 1 exam schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) recruitment 2025. As per the latest notice, the RRB NTPC UG exam will now be conducted from August 7 to September 9, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit their respective regional RRB websites to check the updated exam date and schedule.

In addition to the revised schedule, RRB has also released the city intimation slips. Candidates can check their exam city and date through the activated link available on all official RRB portals. SC/ST candidates can also download their free Travel Authority via the same link.

To ensure timely communication, RRB is sending SMS and email alerts to registered candidates whose city slips have been activated.

The RRB NTPC UG 2025 admit card will be released four days prior to the individual exam date, as mentioned in the city intimation slip.

Documents Required on Exam Day

Candidates must carry the following documents on the day of the exam: a printed copy of the RRB NTPC UG admit card, a valid photo ID proof, and a recent passport-size photograph.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions on the admit card and visit their exam centre in advance to avoid last-minute confusion.

