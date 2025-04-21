AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 8 Result Out - 11,472 Candidates Shortlisted for Stage 2! All Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2025
10:00 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially announced the Stage 1 results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8.
Candidates who participated in the exam can now access their results on the official AIIMS portal — aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially announced the Stage 1 results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8, held on April 12, 2025. Candidates who participated in the exam can now access their results on the official AIIMS portal — aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official notification, AIIMS has released the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Stage 2 examination. These candidates have been provisionally shortlisted based on their performance in Stage 1 and are eligible to appear for the next stage.

JEE Main Result 2025 - 24 Score Perfect 100 Percentile! Know Full Toppers List
JEE Main Result 2025 - 24 Score Perfect 100 Percentile! Know Full Toppers List

Out of a total of 72,462 registered candidates, 68,074 appeared for the exam, and 38,173 have been declared qualified under the recruitment guidelines. Among them, 11,472 candidates have successfully made it to the next stage of the recruitment process. The result is available in PDF format on the AIIMS website, and candidates can check their roll numbers using the search function (Ctrl+F) for quick access. AIIMS has also advised candidates to download and retain the result PDF for future reference as it contains important instructions for the upcoming exam phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stage II Qualifying Cutoffs

The institute has also published the category-wise and PWBD cut-off percentiles for Stage 2 qualification. For the Unreserved (UR) category, the cut-off stands at 93.5335077, while for EWS, it is 78.2853953. The OBC category cut-off is 83.1213092, followed by SC at 80.1392602, and ST at 73.6786438. Cut-offs for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) vary, with UR-PWBD at 45.3976555, EWS-PWBD at 47.7818257, OBC-PWBD at 40.7380204, SC-PWBD at 35.2381232, and ST-PWBD at 44.6323119.

From Changual to National Glory: Archisman Nandy Tops JEE Main 2025 with a Perfect 100!
From Changual to National Glory: Archisman Nandy Tops JEE Main 2025 with a Perfect 100!

Stage II Important Dates

The NORCET 8 Stage 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 2, with the admit card being released on April 29. 2025. According to the official notice, the intimation of the exam city will be announced one week before the date of examination.

Find the detailed result pdf here.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2025
10:00 AM
AIIMS NORCET 2025 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Result Nursing officers AIIMS
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE Mandates Teachers Annual Training - Declares STEM as 2025 Theme

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Board Exams 2025: 10th, 12th result to be OUT soon - Know details here

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI PO Main 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Guidelines and Exam Details

JEE Main 2025

From Madhyamik Topper to AIR 1 in JEE Main 2025: Devdutta Majhi’s Journey of Excell. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The Heritage School

Youthopia 2025 Returns: East India’s Biggest School Fest Set to Rock The Heritage S. . .

CBSE

CBSE Mandates Teachers Annual Training - Declares STEM as 2025 Theme

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Board Exams 2025: 10th, 12th result to be OUT soon - Know details here

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI PO Main 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Guidelines and Exam Details

social media

Avoid gadgets, bond with family: Parents told

private school

Rs 22-crore expansion plan for Calcutta school

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality