AIIMS NORCET 8 Result Out - 11,472 Candidates Shortlisted for Stage 2! All Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially announced the Stage 1 results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8, held on April 12, 2025. Candidates who participated in the exam can now access their results on the official AIIMS portal — aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official notification, AIIMS has released the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Stage 2 examination. These candidates have been provisionally shortlisted based on their performance in Stage 1 and are eligible to appear for the next stage.

Out of a total of 72,462 registered candidates, 68,074 appeared for the exam, and 38,173 have been declared qualified under the recruitment guidelines. Among them, 11,472 candidates have successfully made it to the next stage of the recruitment process. The result is available in PDF format on the AIIMS website, and candidates can check their roll numbers using the search function (Ctrl+F) for quick access. AIIMS has also advised candidates to download and retain the result PDF for future reference as it contains important instructions for the upcoming exam phase.

Stage II Qualifying Cutoffs

The institute has also published the category-wise and PWBD cut-off percentiles for Stage 2 qualification. For the Unreserved (UR) category, the cut-off stands at 93.5335077, while for EWS, it is 78.2853953. The OBC category cut-off is 83.1213092, followed by SC at 80.1392602, and ST at 73.6786438. Cut-offs for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) vary, with UR-PWBD at 45.3976555, EWS-PWBD at 47.7818257, OBC-PWBD at 40.7380204, SC-PWBD at 35.2381232, and ST-PWBD at 44.6323119.

Stage II Important Dates

The NORCET 8 Stage 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 2, with the admit card being released on April 29. 2025. According to the official notice, the intimation of the exam city will be announced one week before the date of examination.

Find the detailed result pdf here.