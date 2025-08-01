NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Schedule Revised Again, Registration Extended

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again extended the registration deadline for NEET UG Counselling 2025 for admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The seat matrix for deemed and central universities and AIQ has already been published on the MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again extended the registration deadline for NEET UG Counselling 2025 for admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Medical aspirants now have time until August 3 to apply for MBBS and BDS programmes, providing additional flexibility, particularly for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates who are still obtaining their disability certificates.

“In reference to many requests being received from PwBD candidates who are still in the process of obtaining certificates from designated Disability centers, the competent authority has decided to extend the schedule of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025”, the official notice informed.

To ensure fair access, the MCC has set up 16 designated disability centres across India. PwBD candidates must obtain valid disability certificates issued from these centres based on their UDID cards and self-certified documents. A valid PwD certificate is mandatory for participation in the NEET UG 2025 AIQ counselling process.

As a result of the extended timeline, the seat allotment result for round 1, earlier scheduled for August 3, will now be declared on August 6. Over 1.15 lakh MBBS seats will be filled through four rounds of NEET UG 2025 counselling. The seat matrix for deemed and central universities and AIQ has already been published on the MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

Revised Round 1 Schedule

Last date for registration - August 3, 2025 (up to 1 PM)

Fee payment deadline - August 3, 2025 (up to 4 PM)

Choice filling deadline - August 3, 2025 (up to 11.59 PM)

Choice locking - August 3, 2025 (6 PM to 11.55 PM)

Seat processing - August 4 to August 5, 2025

Seat allotment result - August 6, 2025

Reporting at the allotted colleges - August 7 to August 11, 2025

Candidates are advised to regularly check the MCC portal for timely updates and follow instructions carefully.