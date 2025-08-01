SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025: Total Vacancies Announced by Commission; Check Exam Pattern

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Aug 2025
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the total vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts through the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025.
Candidates can download the detailed SSC CGL 2025 vacancy PDF from the official SSC website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced 14,582 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts through the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 13 to August 30, while the Tier 2 exam is expected to be held in December, with the exact dates yet to be confirmed.

Candidates can download the detailed SSC CGL 2025 vacancy PDF from the official SSC website to check post-wise and category-wise distributions. The CGL exam is one of the most sought-after competitive exams for graduates aiming to secure government positions in ministries, departments, and organisations under the central government.

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Pattern

The Tier 1 exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions, set in both English and Hindi (except for the English Comprehension section). The paper will include four sections:

General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

The total exam duration is one hour, and there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 Exam Pattern

The Tier 2 exam will consist of two papers:

Paper 1: Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).

Paper 2: Statistics (applicable for specific posts only).

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, for upcoming notifications regarding admit card releases, tier 2 exam dates, and other instructions related to the recruitment process.

Find the detailed vacancy list here.

