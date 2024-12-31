NTA to Release JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Soon: How to Download

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the exam city intimation slips for the January session of JEE Main 2025. Candidates can access these slips on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once they are available.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the exam city intimation slips for the January session of JEE Main 2025. Candidates can access these slips on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once they are available.

The first session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to take place from January 22 to 31, with admit cards expected to be issued three days prior to the commencement of the exams.

Steps to Download JEE Main 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip (Once it is Released)

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for the JEE Main 2025 exam city intimation slip. A new page will appear. Log in using the candidate’s application number and date of birth. View and download the exam city slip. Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the details mentioned on the slip. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the NTA for corrections.

JEE Main 2025 Exam Overview

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Exam Timings

For a 3-hour paper:

First shift: 9AM to noon (IST)

Second shift: 3PM to 6PM (IST)

For a 3-hour, 30-minute paper:

First shift: 9AM to 12.30PM (IST)

Second shift: 3PM to 6.30PM (IST)

Paper Details

Paper 1: For admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other participating institutions. It also serves as a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.

Paper 2: For admission to BArch and BPlanning programmes across India.