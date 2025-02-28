BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 Out; How to Check and Raise Objections

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the provisional answer key for the objective type questions in the class 12 (Intermediate) final examination 2025. Students can access the Bihar Board Inter answer key 2025 on objection.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the provisional answer key for the objective type questions in the Class 12 (Intermediate) final examination 2025. Students can access the Bihar Board Inter answer key 2025 on objection.biharboardonline.com. However, the official website is currently facing accessibility issues.

How to Check BSEB Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2025

Visit the official website objection.biharboardonline.com. Click on the answer key download link on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials if prompted. Submit and view the provisional answer key.

In all streams – Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational – 50% of the total marks in each subject were allotted to objective type questions. These were answered using OMR (Optical Mark Reader) sheets.

Objection Window Open Until March 5

Students who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit objections until 5PM on March 5, 2025. The objection submission process requires selecting the ‘Register objection regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2025’ link on the official website and following the instructions. The objection window is also available on biharboardonline.com. BSEB has stated that no objections will be entertained after the deadline.

The BSEB Class 12 final examinations were held from February 1 to 15, 2025, across 1,677 exam centres in Bihar.

This year, approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams.