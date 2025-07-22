AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025 - Know EAPCET Phase 1 Result Download Steps & Reporting Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jul 2025
13:05 PM

File Image

Summary
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, is set to announce the AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2025 phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 22. Candidates who participated in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling can check and download their allotment results from the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, once published.

The counselling process began on July 7, offering admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes across numerous colleges and institutions in Andhra Pradesh. This year, the seat allotment is based on candidates’ web options, rank, availability of seats, and category-specific cut-offs.

NEET SS 2024 Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Releases Full Schedule After Cut-off Relaxation
JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out - Document Verification Begins Today

As per the seat matrix, 85% of the seats are reserved for local candidates of Andhra Pradesh, while the remaining 15% are unreserved, open to both local and non-local candidates.

To access their seat allotment result, candidates will need to log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth. Once downloaded, candidates who have been allotted a seat must report to their respective colleges between July 23 and July 26 for the admission process. The academic session for the newly admitted students is scheduled to begin on August 4, 2025.

The entrance exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada, and results were declared on June 8. The entrance test is a gateway for students seeking admission into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges in the state.

Last updated on 22 Jul 2025
13:06 PM
AP EAPCET 2025 AP EAMCET Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test Counselling
