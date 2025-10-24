preliminary examination

UPPSC to Deactivate PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Link Today at uppsc.up.nic.in- Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Oct 2025
16:20 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 can access the provisional answer key through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
The examination was conducted in two sessions on October 12, 2025, and the objection window for the answer key will close on October 25, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will deactivate the download link for the PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 on October 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 can access the provisional answer key through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The examination was conducted in two sessions on October 12, 2025, and the objection window for the answer key will close on October 25, 2025. Candidates who wish to raise objections must follow the prescribed format, clearly mentioning the question number, question booklet bar-code (Kam No.-2471441 or Kam No.-4471529), options, and the proposed correct answer. This ensures that the Commission can properly review and address the objection.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to Download

  1. Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
  2. Click on the UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login details on the new page.
  4. Click Submit to view the answer key.
  5. Check the provisional answer key and download it.
  6. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download the answer key before the deactivation date and submit any objections within the specified timeline to ensure their concerns are considered by the Commission.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
16:21 PM
preliminary examination UPPSC Answer Key
