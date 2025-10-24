West Bengal NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Registration Open

Summary Eligible candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2025 examination can now register for the Round 3 counselling on the official website — wbmcc.nic.in — till October 27, 2025, up to 6 PM As per the revised timeline, candidates who have already been allotted seats in Round 1 or Round 2 can surrender their seats to participate in the subsequent rounds by October 25, 2025, up to 3 PM

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Kolkata has announced a revised schedule for the West Bengal NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions under the state, private, and NRI quota seats. Eligible candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2025 examination can now register for the Round 3 counselling on the official website — wbmcc.nic.in — till October 27, 2025, up to 6 PM.

As per the revised timeline, candidates who have already been allotted seats in Round 1 or Round 2 can surrender their seats to participate in the subsequent rounds by October 25, 2025, up to 3 PM. The seat matrix for Round 3 counselling will be released on October 29, 2025, after 12 noon.

The choice filling and locking process for verified candidates will be open from October 29 at 2 PM to October 30 at 2 PM. Following this, the Round 3 seat allotment results will be declared on November 1, 2025, after 4 PM, on the official website of the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who are allotted seats in this round must report to their respective allotted colleges with the required original documents between November 3 (11 AM) and November 5 (4 PM) to complete the admission process.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Online Registration: November 7 to 9, 2025 (11 AM to 6 PM)

Seat Matrix Publication: November 11, 2025, after 12 noon

Choice Filling and Locking: November 11 (2 PM) to November 12 (midnight)

Seat Allotment Results: November 17, 2025, after 2 PM

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: November 18 to 20, 2025 (10 AM to 5 PM)

The West Bengal NEET UG counselling process facilitates admissions to government, private, and NRI quota seats across medical and dental colleges in the state. Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the revised schedule and regularly visit the official website wbmcc.nic.in for updates, notices, and detailed instructions.