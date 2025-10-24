KEA To Release KSET Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly; Exam Scheduled for November 2

Summary Candidates appearing for the KSET 2025 examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor can download their admit cards from the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in The KSET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 2025, across various exam centres in the state

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Hall Ticket 2025 on October 24, 2025. Candidates appearing for the KSET 2025 examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor can download their admit cards from the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KSET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 2025, across various exam centres in the state. The test serves as a mandatory eligibility requirement for candidates aspiring to work as Assistant Professors in government, aided, and private universities and colleges in Karnataka.

KSET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the link titled ‘KSET Hall Ticket 2025’ on the homepage. Enter your login credentials (such as application number and password). Click on Submit to view your admit card. Verify all details carefully and download the admit card. Take a printout of the hall ticket and keep it safe for exam day.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the KSET 2025 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving licence, or passport) to the exam centre for verification purposes.

Those who successfully qualify the KSET 2025 will be considered eligible for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor as per the recruitment rules and regulations of the respective universities, colleges, and institutions in Karnataka.

The KEA has advised all applicants to check their admit cards thoroughly for details such as exam centre address, reporting time, and instructions, and to follow all exam-day guidelines strictly.