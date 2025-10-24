ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Reopens - Enrolment Begins, Check Key Dates and Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Oct 2025
15:45 PM

Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially opened the enrolment process for the CS December 2025 Examination.
Candidates can now register, add modules, or apply for exemptions via the official website - icsi.edu - until October 25, 2025.

As per the official notification, candidates can also request changes in examination centre, medium, module, or elective subject between October 26 and November 21, 2025, up to 4 PM.

Key Dates

  • Last date to apply: October 25, 2025
  • Window for centre/medium/module change: October 26 to November 21, 2025
  • Pre-exam test completion: October 11–24, 2025 (till 5:30 PM)
  • Training for Development of Professional (TDOP): October 11–20, 2025
  • Exam dates: December 22 to 29, 2025

During the registration period, students can apply for the exam, add new modules, or seek exemptions based on higher qualifications, along with the payment of a late fee, if applicable.

Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu.
  2. Click on the “ICSI CS December Exam 2025 Registration” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration details and submit.
  4. Log in and complete the application form.
  5. Submit and download a copy of the form for future reference.

The CS December 2025 exams will be conducted from December 22 to 29, 2025, and candidates can opt to write the examination in English or Hindi.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
15:46 PM
