IIT Madras Extends Registration Deadline for Executive MBA 2025! Check Last Date Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has extended the registration deadline for its Executive MBA 2025 program. Interested candidates can now apply until October 26, 2025, through the official website doms.iitm.ac.in.

Candidates eligible to apply must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 60% marks and have a minimum of three years of work experience after graduation.

According to the Institute, the Executive MBA program is designed for mid-career working professionals, aiming to provide a functional and integrative understanding of contemporary management practices to lead modern business organizations. The two-year in-person program focuses on equipping students with deep functional knowledge, a broad industrial domain perspective, and the ability to make integrated business decisions, empowering them to contribute effectively to global businesses.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to attend the selection process at the IIT Madras campus on November 8 and 9, 2025.

IIT Madras Executive MBA 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website doms.iitm.ac.in. Click on the registration link available on the homepage. Register by filling in the required details on the new page. Complete the application form after registration. Pay the application fee. Click submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

The program promises to provide an enriching learning experience for professionals aiming to advance their careers in business leadership.