AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Registration Extended - Check Updated Schedule

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadlines for the AP PGECET 2025 counselling. The ongoing counselling process is being conducted through the official portal — pgecet-sche.aptonline.in — for candidates with GATE, GPAT, and AP PGECET 2025 scores.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadlines for the AP PGECET 2025 counselling, offering aspirants more time to apply for MTech and MPharm admissions. The ongoing counselling process is being conducted through the official portal — pgecet-sche.aptonline.in — for candidates with GATE, GPAT, and AP PGECET 2025 scores.

As per the revised schedule, GATE and GPAT qualified candidates can now register until July 26, while non-GATE candidates who appeared for the AP PGECET can apply until August 1, 2025. The extension aims to ensure broader participation in the admission process for postgraduate engineering and pharmacy courses offered by institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

In the seat allotment process, GATE and GPAT candidates will be given priority, and remaining seats will then be allocated to AP PGECET rank holders. The certificate verification for GATE and GPAT applicants will take place between July 15 and 27, with web options entry open from July 18 to 28, followed by a one-day window for changes on July 29. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 1, and candidates must complete self-joining and physical reporting between August 2 and 4. Classes are scheduled to begin on August 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

For AP PGECET 2025 candidates, the counselling schedule is slightly shifted. Registration is open from July 17 to August 1, certificate verification will be conducted from July 18 to August 2, and web options can be entered from July 19 to August 3. The editing window will be available on August 4, with seat allotment results declared on August 6. Selected candidates are required to report between August 7 and 11, as classes for all postgraduate programmes commence on August 11.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official counselling website for updates and to ensure they complete each step within the specified deadlines to secure their seats in the desired institutions.