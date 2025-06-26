AP POLYCET 2025 Web Option Entry Postponed! Check Revised Counselling Details

Summary The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced a change in the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling schedule. The web option entry process, which was initially slated to begin on June 25, has now been postponed.

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced a change in the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling schedule. The web option entry process, which was initially slated to begin on June 25, has now been postponed to June 30, 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025 can participate in the web-based counselling process through the official portal — appolycet.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, candidates must complete their counselling registration by June 27, 2025. The registration fee for counselling has been fixed at ₹700 for general OC, BC category candidates and ₹250 for SC, ST category candidates.

For those securing admission, the tuition fee remains consistent with previous trends — ₹4,700 for government and government-aided polytechnic colleges, while private institutions are likely to charge ₹25,000. Candidates will need to pay the admission fee and complete certificate verification before securing their seats.

The list of documents required during the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling process includes the fee payment receipt, AP POLYCET hall ticket, rank card, Class 10 and 12 marksheets, residence certificate, category certificate (if applicable), transfer certificate, and other essential documents.

The AP POLYCET 2025 result was declared on May 14, following the release of the answer key on May 6, while the entrance exam was conducted on April 30.

Candidates encountering issues during the counselling or certificate verification stages are advised to visit the nearest government polytechnic help line centre. The certificate verification can only be conducted at 49 designated help line centres across the state. A complete list of these centres is available on the official AP POLYCET website.

Students aspiring to join diploma programmes in reputed polytechnic engineering institutions are encouraged to adhere to the updated counselling timeline to secure their desired seats.