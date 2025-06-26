AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Web Option Entry Postponed! Check Revised Counselling Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2025
14:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced a change in the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling schedule.
The web option entry process, which was initially slated to begin on June 25, has now been postponed.

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced a change in the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling schedule. The web option entry process, which was initially slated to begin on June 25, has now been postponed to June 30, 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025 can participate in the web-based counselling process through the official portal — appolycet.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, candidates must complete their counselling registration by June 27, 2025. The registration fee for counselling has been fixed at ₹700 for general OC, BC category candidates and ₹250 for SC, ST category candidates.

Pros and Cons of CBSE’s New Class 10 Exam Format - School Principals Share Insights
Pros and Cons of CBSE’s New Class 10 Exam Format - School Principals Share Insights

For those securing admission, the tuition fee remains consistent with previous trends — ₹4,700 for government and government-aided polytechnic colleges, while private institutions are likely to charge ₹25,000. Candidates will need to pay the admission fee and complete certificate verification before securing their seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list of documents required during the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling process includes the fee payment receipt, AP POLYCET hall ticket, rank card, Class 10 and 12 marksheets, residence certificate, category certificate (if applicable), transfer certificate, and other essential documents.

The AP POLYCET 2025 result was declared on May 14, following the release of the answer key on May 6, while the entrance exam was conducted on April 30.

AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link
AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link

Candidates encountering issues during the counselling or certificate verification stages are advised to visit the nearest government polytechnic help line centre. The certificate verification can only be conducted at 49 designated help line centres across the state. A complete list of these centres is available on the official AP POLYCET website.

Students aspiring to join diploma programmes in reputed polytechnic engineering institutions are encouraged to adhere to the updated counselling timeline to secure their desired seats.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2025
14:29 PM
AP POLYCET 2025 Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Counselling
Similar stories
INI CET

INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Published- Read Details Here

UPSC

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here

CBSE

Pros and Cons of CBSE’s New Class 10 Exam Format - School Principals Share Insights

AP DSC 2025

AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
INI CET

INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Published- Read Details Here

UPSC

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here

CBSE

Pros and Cons of CBSE’s New Class 10 Exam Format - School Principals Share Insights

Students attend the open workshop organised by CDC at Rotary Sadan last June
Calcutta Debating Circle

Diction & debate in digital age

Sri Sri Academy Ranthambhore trip
Sri Sri Academy

Lessons start with team effort and joy

AP DSC 2025

AP DSC 2025 Revised Hall Tickets Out for Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in - Link

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality