FMGE Result 2025 Declared: Over 29,000 Candidates Fail Screening Test! Know More

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 session. Candidates can now check their results on the official portal — natboard.edu.in.

According to the result PDF, a total of 37,207 candidates appeared for the screening test, while 1,168 candidates were absent from the exam conducted on July 26, 2025. Out of those who appeared, 29,327 candidates did not qualify. The results of five candidates have been withheld.

NBEMS has announced that FMGE June 2025 pass certificates will be issued in person, after thorough identity and credential verification. The detailed schedule for certificate distribution will be published separately on the official website.

How to check the FMGE June 2025 result

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the ‘Result of FMGE June 2025’ link.

Open the result PDF and use “Ctrl+F” to search for your roll number.

Check and download the PDF for reference.

Individual scorecards will be available for download from August 21, 2025, and can be accessed for only six months from the date of issue.

The board also clarified that every question in the FMGE June 2025 paper was reviewed by subject experts for technical accuracy and correctness of answer keys. It confirmed that none of the questions were found technically incorrect after this review process.

Find the direct result pdf link here.