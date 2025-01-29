UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Seat Matrix Out, Choice Filling Open Till January 31

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the seat matrix for Round 3 counselling of UP NEET PG 2024. Candidates who qualified for NEET PG 2024 and are eligible for state quota seats in medical institutions across Uttar Pradesh can now fill their choices.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the seat matrix for Round 3 counselling of UP NEET PG 2024 for admission into MD/MS programmes. Along with the seat matrix, the authorities have also issued important guidelines for the choice-filling and locking process. Candidates who qualified for NEET PG 2024 and are eligible for state quota seats in medical institutions across Uttar Pradesh can now fill their choices. The window will remain functional till January 31, 2025.

UP NEET PG Choice Filling Process

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Click on the ‘choice-filling & locking’ option under the PG counselling tab.

Enter your course, roll number, and password to log in.

Select your preferred options in the order of priority.

Once you are satisfied with your selections, lock your choices. It is essential to note that choices cannot be modified after this step.

After locking your choices, download and print the confirmation for your records.

Candidates must lock their choices after filling them. Failing to lock choices will result in exclusion from the seat allotment process.

The seat allotment results will be announced on February 3, 2025, and candidates can download their allotment letters and complete the admission process between February 4 and February 8, 2025. The seat allotment will be based on the merit list, reservation policies, seat availability, and the preferences submitted.