UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Seat Matrix Out, Choice Filling Open Till January 31

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2025
15:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the seat matrix for Round 3 counselling of UP NEET PG 2024.
Candidates who qualified for NEET PG 2024 and are eligible for state quota seats in medical institutions across Uttar Pradesh can now fill their choices.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the seat matrix for Round 3 counselling of UP NEET PG 2024 for admission into MD/MS programmes. Along with the seat matrix, the authorities have also issued important guidelines for the choice-filling and locking process. Candidates who qualified for NEET PG 2024 and are eligible for state quota seats in medical institutions across Uttar Pradesh can now fill their choices. The window will remain functional till January 31, 2025.

UGC NET Result 2025 and Answer Key Release - Check Steps and Updates
UGC NET Result 2025 and Answer Key Release - Check Steps and Updates

UP NEET PG Choice Filling Process

  • Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘choice-filling & locking’ option under the PG counselling tab.
  • Enter your course, roll number, and password to log in.
  • Select your preferred options in the order of priority.
  • Once you are satisfied with your selections, lock your choices. It is essential to note that choices cannot be modified after this step.
  • After locking your choices, download and print the confirmation for your records.
ADVERTISEMENT
GATE and JAM 2025 Exam Centres Changed - Find New Admit Card Link
GATE and JAM 2025 Exam Centres Changed - Find New Admit Card Link

Candidates must lock their choices after filling them. Failing to lock choices will result in exclusion from the seat allotment process.

The seat allotment results will be announced on February 3, 2025, and candidates can download their allotment letters and complete the admission process between February 4 and February 8, 2025. The seat allotment will be based on the merit list, reservation policies, seat availability, and the preferences submitted.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2025
15:20 PM
UP NEET PG 2024 NEET PG 2024
Similar stories
Kerala government

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins Tomorrow- Details Here

NEET PG Counselling

NEET PG Admissions: Supreme Court Strikes Down Domicile Quota

UCEED 2025

UCEED, CEED 2025 Final Answer Key Released: How to Download Now

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Round 3 CAP Provisional Seat Matrix Out

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala government

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins Tomorrow- Details Here

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Round 3 CAP Provisional Seat Matrix Out

NEET PG Counselling

NEET PG Admissions: Supreme Court Strikes Down Domicile Quota

UCEED 2025

UCEED, CEED 2025 Final Answer Key Released: How to Download Now

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET Result 2025 and Answer Key Release - Check Steps and Updates

St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

St Montfort’s Annual Sports Meet 2025: A Celebration of Team Spirit and Excellence