International Space Station (ISS)

A Space Call to Remember: Astronaut Shukla’s Special Chat from ISS with Students on July 4

PTI
PTI
Posted on 01 Jul 2025
11:06 AM

@SpaceX via PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to interact with school students and scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from his orbital post on the International Space Station via ham radio on Friday evening.
Shukla is on a 14-day scientific expedition on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, along with three other astronauts.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to interact with school students and scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from his orbital post on the International Space Station via ham radio on Friday evening.

The interaction is planned via a telebridge set up at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, said the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS), which facilitates interaction of school students with astronauts on the orbital laboratory.

Shukla is on a 14-day scientific expedition on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, along with three other astronauts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ARISS programme inspires students worldwide to pursue interests and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through amateur radio-communication opportunities with the ISS on-orbit crew.

"Contact upcoming with India! @Axiom_Space #Ax4 crew member Shubhanshu Shukla, VU2TNI, will talk to the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Karnataka via ham radio from the Space Station. Scheduled Fri. July 4 at 10:17 UTC, 6:17 AM ET, 3:47 PM ISS via K6DUE telebridge," the ARISS said in a post on X.

Ham radio, officially known as amateur radio, is a non-commercial radio-communication service operated by licensed enthusiasts and is considered a reliable mode of communication during disasters, when conventional modes of communication are not available.

Meanwhile, Shukla was busy conducting the space microalgae experiment on Sunday.

He deployed sample bags and captured images of the algae strains in his orbital post on the ISS.

"These tiny organisms could play a big role in the future of space exploration, offering a sustainable, nutrient-rich food source for long-duration missions," Axiom Space said.

The Axiom-4 crew also collected data for the Neuro Motion VR project, where astronauts don VR headsets and perform attention-based tasks, while their brain activity is monitored using functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS).

"This research explores how microgravity affects cognitive and motor functions, which could provide valuable insight for future deep-space missions," Axiom Space said.

Data was also gathered for the Telemetric Health AI study, which integrates biometric data with mission analytics to better understand how spaceflight impacts cardiovascular and balance systems.

By applying advanced data-science techniques, the project could lead to smarter, real-time health monitoring -- both on orbit and on Earth.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2025
11:08 AM
International Space Station (ISS) Axiom-4 Shubhanshu Shukla Ham radio Indian students ISRO
Similar stories
AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.ac.in - Find Hall Ticket Download Link

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Notification 2025 Out for 5208 Posts - Exam Pattern Revised! Registration Beg. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA May 2025 - Final, Intermediate & Foundation Result Date OUT! Check Release Ti. . .

SSC job aspirants

SSC CPO 2025 Recruitment Notice Soon at ssc.gov.in- Check Latest Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.ac.in - Find Hall Ticket Download Link

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Notification 2025 Out for 5208 Posts - Exam Pattern Revised! Registration Beg. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA May 2025 - Final, Intermediate & Foundation Result Date OUT! Check Release Ti. . .

SSC job aspirants

SSC CPO 2025 Recruitment Notice Soon at ssc.gov.in- Check Latest Details Here

NIOS

NIOS 10th Result 2025 OUT at results.nios.ac.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here

NIT Trichy

NIMCET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins For MCA Admissions- Check Schedule Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality