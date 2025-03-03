CLAT 2025

Delhi HC Defers CLAT 2025 Result Hearing to April 7; How It Impacts Aspirants

Posted on 03 Mar 2025
Summary
The legal battle over the CLAT 2025 results continues, with the Delhi High Court now set to hear the case on April 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam are closely watching the developments, as the outcome could directly impact their rankings and admissions to National Law Universities (NLUs).

Why Is CLAT 2025 Under Scrutiny?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 was conducted on December 1, 2024, with thousands of aspirants competing for LLB and LLM seats across NLUs in India. However, after the exam, several candidates alleged discrepancies in the answer key, claiming at least 12 errors. The high objection fee of INR 1,000 also drew criticism.

How Did the Case Reach the Delhi High Court?

After multiple petitions were filed, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court ordered the Consortium of NLUs to revise the results and issue a final corrected answer key. A division bench later upheld this directive. Seeking relief, the Consortium moved the Supreme Court, which transferred all CLAT 2025-related cases to the Delhi High Court to ensure a uniform ruling.

What Happens If CLAT 2025 Results Are Revised?

A revision in the CLAT 2025 results could lead to changes in candidate rankings, affecting seat allotments and cut-offs at NLUs. This delay has also stalled the counselling process, which was initially set to begin on December 9, 2024.

What’s Next for CLAT 2025 Aspirants?

With the next hearing now scheduled for April 7, candidates must wait for the court’s decision before the admission process can move forward. The CLAT Consortium has yet to announce any updates on counselling, which will only proceed once a final verdict is reached.

