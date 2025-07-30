SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 Application Correction Postponed! Check Revised Dates

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially revised the application correction schedule for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Recruitment Exam 2025. The correction window was earlier scheduled to open on July 29, but has now been postponed.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially revised the application correction schedule for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Recruitment Exam 2025. As per the new dates, candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application forms will now be able to do so from August 4 to August 6, 2025, via the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in. The correction window was earlier scheduled to open on July 29, but has now been postponed.

During this period, candidates can log in to the SSC portal and make necessary modifications to their application forms. However, this correction facility comes with a mandatory fee, regardless of the candidate’s category or gender. The fee has been set at ₹200 for the first correction and ₹500 for a second correction, which must be paid online using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit cards from Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay networks.

To make corrections, candidates must first log in using their registration number and password, access the ‘My Applications’ section, and then click on the ‘Re-Apply’ link under the SSC MTS section. After making the necessary changes, applicants must submit the revised form and pay the applicable correction fee. A confirmation page will be generated upon successful submission, which should be saved for future reference.

In another recent announcement, the Commission increased vacancies for the recruitment drive. The tentative vacancies for Havaldar posts have been increased from 1,075 to 1,089, while the number of MTS vacancies stands at 4,375.