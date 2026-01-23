NEET PG 2025

Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Challenging Reduced NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Offs: Check Latest Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jan 2026
11:24 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that questioned the government’s decision to lower the qualifying cut-off marks for NEET-PG 2025 admissions.
The petition had challenged the reduction in cut-off, arguing that it could adversely affect the quality of medical specialists and pose potential risks to patient safety.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that questioned the government’s decision to lower the qualifying cut-off marks for NEET-PG 2025 admissions to postgraduate medical courses. The petition had challenged the reduction in cut-off, arguing that it could adversely affect the quality of medical specialists and pose potential risks to patient safety.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhayay and Justice Tejas Karia, rejected the plea and upheld the government’s policy decision. The court observed that the objective of postgraduate medical education is to impart specialised skills and expertise rather than to reassess the overall competence of doctors. It further questioned whether it would be in the public interest to leave a large number of postgraduate medical seats vacant.

NEET MDS 2026 Exam Date and Internship Schedule Released - When Will Application Start?
NEET MDS 2026 Exam Date and Internship Schedule Released - When Will Application Start?
NEET PG 2025: Round 3 Seat Matrix Updated With Additions, Withdrawals; Check Final List
NEET PG 2025: Round 3 Seat Matrix Updated With Additions, Withdrawals; Check Final List

The petitioner had contended that a significant lowering of the cut-off threshold would dilute academic standards and compromise healthcare outcomes. However, the court noted that NEET-PG functions primarily as a ranking mechanism for MBBS graduates, all of whom are already qualified and authorised to practice allopathic medicine. Admission to postgraduate courses, the bench said, is followed by rigorous training and examinations that candidates must successfully complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel representing the respondent authorities argued that existing regulations permit the reduction of qualifying cut-off marks to ensure that vacant seats are filled within an academic year. He informed the court that even after the completion of the second round of counselling, thousands of postgraduate medical seats remained unoccupied across the country. Lowering the cut-off, he submitted, would widen the pool of eligible candidates and allow those lower in the merit list to opt for less preferred specialisations.

The court was also informed that the third round of NEET-PG 2025 counselling under the revised cut-off criteria was already in progress and that the policy decision had been implemented. It was further pointed out that a similar challenge to the cut-off reduction was pending consideration before the Supreme Court and was yet to be listed for hearing.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions in view of the large number of vacant seats. With over 18,000 postgraduate medical seats remaining unfilled nationwide, NBEMS reduced the qualifying percentile for reserved categories from 40 to zero, enabling candidates with very low scores to participate in the third round of counselling. The qualifying percentile for the general category was also lowered from 50 to seven, as per the official notice.

The revised cut-off policy aims to maximise seat utilisation in postgraduate medical programmes while ensuring that admissions are completed within the stipulated academic timeline.

Last updated on 23 Jan 2026
11:25 AM
NEET PG 2025 Delhi HC NEET counselling Public Interest Litigation (PIL) cut-off marks
Similar stories
UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 12 Practical Exam 2026 Schedule Confirmed Following UP TET Date Change

CDAC

CDAC C-CAT 2026 Results Declared - Feb Batch Rank Download Link and Counselling Sched. . .

NEET MDS 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Exam Date and Internship Schedule Released - When Will Application Star. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Announces NEET PG 2026 Exam Date; Other Key Dates For Medical Entrance Exams Ou. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IHM Kolkata

IHM Kolkata’s Gourmet Nite 2026 to Showcase the City’s Timeless Culinary Evolutio. . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 12 Practical Exam 2026 Schedule Confirmed Following UP TET Date Change

CDAC

CDAC C-CAT 2026 Results Declared - Feb Batch Rank Download Link and Counselling Sched. . .

NEET MDS 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Exam Date and Internship Schedule Released - When Will Application Star. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Announces NEET PG 2026 Exam Date; Other Key Dates For Medical Entrance Exams Ou. . .

NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Key Dates Out

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality