NEET MDS 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Exam Date and Internship Schedule Released - When Will Application Start?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jan 2026
09:23 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026.
As per the announcement, the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across the country.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026. According to the official notice published on the NBE website, the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be conducted on May 2, 2026.

As per the announcement, the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across the country. Candidates intending to appear for the examination must ensure that they meet the eligibility requirements, including completion of the mandatory internship within the prescribed timeline.

NBEMS has specified that candidates must complete their compulsory 12-month internship on or before May 31, 2026, to be eligible for NEET MDS 2026. The internship completion date is a crucial criterion, and candidates failing to meet the cutoff will not be allowed to participate in the admission process for postgraduate dental courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The detailed schedule of events related to NEET MDS 2026, including application dates, admit card release, and result declaration, will be published in the official information bulletin. NBEMS has stated that the NEET MDS 2026 notification and information brochure will be released in due course on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate dental programmes in India. It serves as the single qualifying exam for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses. Candidates holding a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree and registered with the Dental Council of India (DCI) or a State Dental Council (SDC) are eligible to apply, subject to fulfillment of the internship requirement.

In the same notification, NBEMS has also announced the tentative date for the NEET PG 2026 examination. The NEET PG 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026, providing clarity to medical aspirants planning their preparation for the upcoming academic cycle.

Last updated on 23 Jan 2026
09:24 AM
NEET MDS 2026 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET MDS Exam dates
Similar stories
NBEMS

NBEMS Announces NEET PG 2026 Exam Date; Other Key Dates For Medical Entrance Exams Ou. . .

NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Key Dates Out

Bachelor of Design (BDes)

MAH BDesign CET 2026 Exam Date Announced; Online Registration Begins Today

AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026 Released by IAF - Direct Hall Ticket Download Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NBEMS

NBEMS Announces NEET PG 2026 Exam Date; Other Key Dates For Medical Entrance Exams Ou. . .

NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Key Dates Out

Bachelor of Design (BDes)

MAH BDesign CET 2026 Exam Date Announced; Online Registration Begins Today

AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026 Released by IAF - Direct Hall Ticket Download Link Here

NTA

NTA Closes NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 Application Correction Window Today; Steps to Make Cha. . .

innovation competition

EcoInnovators Ideathon 2026 Celebrates Student-Led AI Solutions for Sustainability

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality