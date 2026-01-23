NEET MDS 2026 Exam Date and Internship Schedule Released - When Will Application Start?

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026. As per the announcement, the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across the country.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026. According to the official notice published on the NBE website, the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be conducted on May 2, 2026.

As per the announcement, the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across the country. Candidates intending to appear for the examination must ensure that they meet the eligibility requirements, including completion of the mandatory internship within the prescribed timeline.

NBEMS has specified that candidates must complete their compulsory 12-month internship on or before May 31, 2026, to be eligible for NEET MDS 2026. The internship completion date is a crucial criterion, and candidates failing to meet the cutoff will not be allowed to participate in the admission process for postgraduate dental courses.

The detailed schedule of events related to NEET MDS 2026, including application dates, admit card release, and result declaration, will be published in the official information bulletin. NBEMS has stated that the NEET MDS 2026 notification and information brochure will be released in due course on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate dental programmes in India. It serves as the single qualifying exam for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses. Candidates holding a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree and registered with the Dental Council of India (DCI) or a State Dental Council (SDC) are eligible to apply, subject to fulfillment of the internship requirement.

In the same notification, NBEMS has also announced the tentative date for the NEET PG 2026 examination. The NEET PG 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026, providing clarity to medical aspirants planning their preparation for the upcoming academic cycle.