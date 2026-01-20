NEET PG 2025: Round 3 Seat Matrix Updated With Additions, Withdrawals; Check Final List

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice regarding changes to the Round 3 seat matrix of NEET PG Counselling 2025. The update comes after several medical institutions communicated revisions in their postgraduate seat availability for the current academic cycle.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), functioning under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has issued a notice regarding changes to the Round 3 seat matrix of NEET PG Counselling 2025. The update comes after several medical institutions communicated revisions in their postgraduate seat availability for the current academic cycle.

As per the official notification, MCC has received formal inputs from participating colleges about both the withdrawal and addition of seats for Round 3 counselling. Seats that have been marked for withdrawal will be removed from the Round 3 seat matrix before the seat allotment process begins, ensuring that these seats are not considered during allotment.

At the same time, MCC has confirmed that newly added seats have already been included in the updated Round 3 seat matrix. This allows eligible candidates to view the revised seat availability and make fresh choices accordingly during the counselling process. Candidates are therefore advised to carefully review the updated matrix before finalising their preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a significant update, MCC announced that 11 new postgraduate medical seats have been added to Round 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2025.

State-Wise Seat Addition

Chhattisgarh - 3

Gujarat - 8

MCC has urged candidates to remain vigilant and regularly check the official counselling portal for updated seat matrices, notices, and counselling-related instructions. With both additions and withdrawals impacting the final allotment, aspirants are advised to exercise their choices prudently based on the revised information.

The NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 is a crucial phase for candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses, especially in the context of recent changes aimed at optimising seat utilisation across medical institutions.

Read the official notice here.