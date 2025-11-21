IGNOU TEE

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Hall Ticket Released: Admit Card Details & Exam Instructions Out

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Nov 2025
11:17 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the Term-End Examination (TEE) 2025.
Candidates appearing for the December session can now download their admit cards from the university's official website, as well as through the Samarth portal.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the Term-End Examination (TEE) 2025. Candidates appearing for the December session can now download their admit cards from the university's official website, ignou.ac.in, as well as through the Samarth portal. As per the official schedule, the TEE 2025 examinations will be conducted from December 1, 2025, to January 14, 2026.

Hall Ticket Download Steps

  • Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Announcements’ section.
  • Select the link for the December TEE Hall Ticket 2025.
  • You will be redirected to hall_ticket.ignou.ac.in.
  • Enter your enrolment number, select your programme, and click Submit.
The hall ticket will appear on the screen, and students are advised to download and print it for future reference.

Along with the release of the hall ticket, IGNOU has issued detailed exam-day instructions for students. The university stated that it will make every effort to allot candidates their preferred examination centre. However, if seats at a particular centre are fully occupied, students will be accommodated at the nearest available centre under the same regional jurisdiction. IGNOU also emphasised that it holds the authority to shift candidates from one centre to another if required, and such decisions will be final. Once allotted, exam centres cannot be changed under any circumstances.

Candidates must carry a valid identity proof, including their IGNOU ID card and Aadhaar Card, along with the hall ticket while appearing for the exam. IGNOU has cautioned students that most exam centres do not provide facilities for storing personal items such as bags, mobile phones, and other belongings. Therefore, candidates are solely responsible for securing their possessions. Additionally, the university has informed that due to limited space in host institutions, parking facilities may not be available within or around many exam centre premises.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 21 Nov 2025
11:17 AM
