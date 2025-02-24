CUET UG 2025

New CUET UG 2025 Official Website Launched; Application Process to Begin Soon

Posted on 24 Feb 2025
17:31 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced the official website for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2025.
All key updates, including the application process, eligibility criteria, and exam-related announcements, will be available at cuet.nta.nic.in.

How to Apply for CUET UG 2025 (once registration opens)

  1. Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the UET UG 2025 application link.
  3. Select the ‘New Candidate Registration’ option.
  4. Complete the registration process.
  5. Log in and fill out the application form.
  6. Upload necessary documents and pay the exam fee.
  7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
The newly launched website serves as a central hub for undergraduate admissions, providing a streamlined process for students applying to various universities through CUET UG 2025. Although the application notification is yet to be published, candidates can expect updates on the portal soon.

Payment and Contact Support

To facilitate smooth transactions, applicants will be able to pay the exam fee via State Bank of India, Canara Bank, and HDFC Bank. In case of payment-related issues, NTA has provided helpline numbers and email addresses on the website.

The CUET UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, with a re-test held on July 19, 2024.

  • Total registered candidates: 13,47,820
  • Total appeared candidates: 11,13,610
  • Total candidates who scored full marks: 22,290

Among the subjects, Business Studies had the highest number of top scorers (8,024), followed by Political Science (5,141), History (2,520), and English (1,683).

With the launch of the CUET UG 2025 website, aspirants can expect further updates soon.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2025
17:32 PM
CUET UG 2025 CUET 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate
