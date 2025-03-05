AIMA MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card to be Out Today: How to Download and Other Details

AIMA MAT 2024

Summary
The All India Management Association (AIMA) is set to release the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper-Based Test (PBT) 2025 today, March 5, at 5PM.
Candidates appearing for the exam can access and download their AIMA MAT PBT admit card from the official website, mat.aima.in.

Steps to Download AIMA MAT 2025 Admit Card (once it is released)

  1. Visit the official website at mat.aima.in
  2. Click on the ‘Login’ tab
  3. Enter the candidate’s email ID, date of birth, and password
  4. Click ‘Login’ to access the dashboard, use their registration number and date of birth.
  5. Select the admit card download tab
  6. View, download, and save the admit card for future reference
The document will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, application number, roll number, exam date and time, and venue details.

AIMA MAT Exam Dates 2025

The MAT PBT is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2025. For those opting for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), the registration deadline is March 12, 2025. The CBT admit cards will be available for download from March 17, 2025, at 5PM, and the exam is set for March 23, 2025.

AIMA MAT 2025 Exam Pattern

The MAT 2025 exam consists of five sections, each comprising 30 questions, making up a total of 150 questions. Candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the test.

Candidates must note that the admit card is session-specific and will be available for download only until the exam day.

How to Rectify Errors in MAT Admit Card?

If candidates find any discrepancies in their admit card, they should contact AIMA officials immediately through the following:

  • Email: mat@aima.in
  • Contact Numbers:
  • 8130338839 / 9599030586 (9AM – 5.30PM)
  • 011-47673020 (9AM – 5.30PM) (Monday to Friday)

Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card carefully and report any errors at the earliest to avoid issues on the exam day.

AIMA MAT 2024 AIMA Management Aptitude Test
