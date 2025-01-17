CSIR UGC NET June 2024

NTA Releases Joint CSIR NET June 2024 Certificate: Steps to Download

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
17:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 certificates.
Candidates who participated in the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination can now access and download their certificates from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 certificates. Candidates who participated in the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination can now access and download their certificates from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Steps to Download CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Certificate

  1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Certificate’.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials on the new page that opens.
  4. Click on ‘Submit’, and the certificate will appear on the screen.
  5. Verify the details, download the certificate, and print a hard copy for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

If candidates encounter any issues while downloading their certificates, they can reach out via email at csirnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Release: What Candidates Need to Check
JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Release: What Candidates Need to Check
WBJEE 2025: Exam Schedule, Fees, and Registration Guide
WBJEE 2025: Exam Schedule, Fees, and Registration Guide

Upcoming CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Details

The registration process for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 examination has concluded. The computer-based test is scheduled to take place from February 16 to February 28, 2025. The exam will last for three hours.The examination will cover five subjects:

  • Chemical Sciences
  • Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences
  • Life Sciences
  • Mathematical Sciences
  • Physical Sciences
Last updated on 17 Jan 2025
17:34 PM
CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Joint CSIR-UGC NET
Similar stories
WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025: Exam Schedule, Fees, and Registration Guide

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Seat allotment Results declared on rajpgneet2024.org

UPPSC

UPPSC ESE 2024: Registration for 604 posts concludes today- Details Inside

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Extends Application Deadline for SO Recruitment 2024- Direct Link

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Release: What Candidates Need to Check

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025: Exam Schedule, Fees, and Registration Guide

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Seat allotment Results declared on rajpgneet2024.org

St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata’s Xavrang'25: A Thrilling Prelude to Mythical Odyssey - Eclipse of Eras

UPPSC

UPPSC ESE 2024: Registration for 604 posts concludes today- Details Inside

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Extends Application Deadline for SO Recruitment 2024- Direct Link