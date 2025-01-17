NTA Releases Joint CSIR NET June 2024 Certificate: Steps to Download

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 certificates. Candidates who participated in the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination can now access and download their certificates from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 certificates. Candidates who participated in the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination can now access and download their certificates from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Steps to Download CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Certificate

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Certificate’. Enter the candidate’s login credentials on the new page that opens. Click on ‘Submit’, and the certificate will appear on the screen. Verify the details, download the certificate, and print a hard copy for future reference.

If candidates encounter any issues while downloading their certificates, they can reach out via email at csirnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Upcoming CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Details

The registration process for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 examination has concluded. The computer-based test is scheduled to take place from February 16 to February 28, 2025. The exam will last for three hours.The examination will cover five subjects:

Chemical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences

Life Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Physical Sciences